These iPhone 15 details will motivate you to buy it

A recently leaked image suggests that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may have the thinnest bezels ever, despite numerous rumors surrounding the company’s most recent phone line, the iPhone 15.

According to Forbes, the picture appears to show the screen glass and protectors for the iPhone 15 lineup and was posted by renowned tech leaker Ice Universe.

The Pro models stand out even though the image shows the screens for every iPhone model, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Ice Universe screens to match the leak website’s March assertion that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have the “thinnest bezels in smartphone history” and have “stunningly thin bezels” that have never been seen on an iPhone before.

With this measurement, Xiaomi 13’s 1.81mm record is broken, and it is roughly 20% and 30% thinner than the bezels of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro, respectively.

The smaller notch on the iPhone 13 was foreseen by Ice Universe in a previous prediction, which came true.

Apple may have just set a new benchmark for screen-to-body ratio with its iPhone 15 Pro models if the most recent leaks are accurate.

Furthermore, Ice Universe’s recent leak supports display analyst Ross Young’s predictions from last year that the iPhone 15 models would adopt the Dynamic Island design, which was first seen on iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Even though the iPhone 15 line has already been criticized for being “too medicalore,” the criticism might not be entirely justified.

Extra features:

Upgraded UWB to work with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro Super strong (potentially super light) titanium chassis Next-gen 3nm A17 chipset Apple’s first periscopic optical zoom lens (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will lean heavily on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, using their Dynamic Island design, A16 chipset and 48-megapixel primary camera, while all iPhone 15 models will come with USB-C.

Moreover, the standard models will also not be subjected to the hefty price rises expected for iPhone 15 Pro models.