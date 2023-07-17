Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash PSV drivers

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has decided to expedite efforts against heavy/PSV (Public Service Vehicle) drivers who have been operating their vehicles in a hazardous and overloaded manner while repeatedly violating traffic laws. The police have cancelled route permits for drivers with multiple violations and are urging citizens to report complaints to Islamabad Capital Police Helpline 15. This special crackdown aims to safeguard lives and property, and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, is leading the effort to ensure public safety.

According to the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, further stringent legal action has been decided against PSV vehicles that violate traffic laws, especially heavy public service vehicles that are operated in an overloaded and dangerous manner. Under this operation, those drivers who repeatedly violate traffic laws will have their route permits cancelled after multiple violations and they will be arrested at police stations.

In addition to this, Islamabad Capital Police has formed a special squad to further strengthen the enforcement of this legal action. The squad is tasked with carrying out operations on various roads and intersections of Islamabad and taking legal action against PSV vehicles that are violating traffic laws. Severe legal action is also being taken against vehicles operating without fitness certificates. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, is overseeing this special campaign. Citizens can register their complaints by calling Islamabad Capital Police Helpline 15. Chief Traffic Officer stated that it is our duty to protect the lives of citizens, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the issues faced by the public.