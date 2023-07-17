Man jailed for hacking wife’s Facebook account to get her back

In Taiwan, a guy attempted to get his wife back by breaking into her Facebook account, but the attempt cost him three months in prison.

According to Independent, the man going by the name simply Hou was found guilty of violating his wife’s online privacy.

According to the Taipei Times, the woman fled the house they shared in Chiayi city in the southwest of the island after an argument in May, taking their kid with her.

The wife, who has been identified as Ms. Yu, cut off all communication with her husband and stopped returning his calls.

Hou then decided to hack into his wife’s Facebook account which he used to send a message to his daughter and mother-in-law. In the message, he apologised for his behaviour, asking them to intervene in their dispute.

The Taipei court was told that the man logged into his wife’s account twice — May 31 and June 1 last year — to contact his daughter and mother-in-law.

However, it is unclear why he hacked the account.

When his wife got to know that her husband had hacked into her account, she reportedly filed criminal charges against him.

The court then sent the man to three months in jail, saying that “individuals do not relinquish their right to privacy upon marriage” and charged him for using his wife’s account without her consent and for altering [her] digital record”.

Hou pleaded guilty and was convicted of “offences against computer security” under Taiwan’s criminal code, according to the Straits Times.

The court gave the option to commute the sentence by paying a fine of NT$1,000 (approximately £25) per day.