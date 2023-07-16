More monsoon rains predicted in parts of country

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore till 17 July (today) and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. According to a report aired by a private news channel on Sunday, Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that the Sutlej river at Sulemanki was at the medium flood level and likely to fall while all other major rivers were below the low flood level.

Pakistan’s central region had been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, witnessed torrential downpours.

On Friday, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said over 14,000 people had been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from the province’s flood-affected areas so far. In the update shared Sunday, the FFD said that Saturday’s trough of westerly wave over Northern parts of the country persisted.

“Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating to upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet,” it said, adding that a monsoon low had developed in the north of the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area.