French National Day celebrated at Kinnaird College for Women

Te students of the Summer Youth Exchange Program from Kinnaird College for Women commemorated the French National Day in a vibrant and culturally rich event.

The celebration was graced by esteemed personalities, including Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Former Minister for Youth Affairs and Higher Education, Rizwan Anwar, Global Youth Ambassador of the United Nations, and Ms. Maha Jamil, Director of the Centre for Learning and Cultural Development. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students who shared their experiences and reflections on their time spent in France.

The Summer Youth Exchange Program, organized with the aim of fostering cultural exchange and understanding, proved to be an enriching experience for the participating students. With the French National Day students had the opportunity to embrace and showcase the cultural diversity they had imbibed during their stay in France. Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan expressed his support for such exchange programs and their positive impact on the participants. He emphasized that exposure to different cultures and societies not only broadens the horizons of the young minds but also helps in building bridges between nations. Dr. Rukhsana David, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, extended her warmest congratulations to the French friends and colleagues on their National Day. She expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration that made the Summer Youth Exchange Program a resounding success. Dr. David emphasized the value of cultural exchange and its contribution to nurturing the students’ personal growth and development.

In her address, Dr. David highlighted the profound impact of the program on the participating students. She acknowledged that the invaluable learning experiences gained during their time in France would undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation for their future endeavors. Dr. David encouraged the students to cherish the connections they made and to continue fostering global understanding and cooperation in their future pursuits.

Rizwan Anwar, a Global Youth Ambassador of the United Nations, shared his thoughts on the importance of global cooperation and understanding among the youth. He encouraged the students to take their experiences forward and actively participate in creating a more inclusive and harmonious world. Ms. Maha Jamil, Director of the Centre for Learning and Cultural Development, highlighted the significance of such programs in promoting intercultural dialogue and cooperation. She emphasized that exposure to different cultures fosters open-mindedness and tolerance, which are crucial for building a peaceful and prosperous global community. During the event, students took center stage to share anecdotes of their time in France. They spoke passionately about the friendships they formed, the cultural exchanges they experienced, and the valuable lessons they learned during their stay. The students praised France for its rich history, art, and traditions, all of which contributed to their personal growth and broadened their global perspectives.

The event at Kinnaird College for Women was a testament to the success and importance of such exchange programs.

The celebration of French National Day served as a reminder that embracing diversity and learning from different cultures are the cornerstones of a harmonious and interconnected world. The event was organized by Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development , Kinanird College for Women.