RUDA observes ‘Dengue Awareness Day’

LAHORE: On Saturday at RUDA Headquarters, a comprehensive Anti – dengue awareness and preventive campaign was launched. Mr. Abdul Waheed Khan Executive Director – Engineering shared the complete outlook for 2023 and initiated the measures to minimize, control and prevent the spread of Dengue in the work place, homes, surroundings and the environs.

It is pertinent to mention that RUDA’s environment department have already undertaken many initiatives in its jurisdiction limits to fight the menace of air pollution, smog, smoke vector related diseases and the measures to harness the public participation for improvement of the environment. Ms. Nadia Tahir being the focal person of this campaign urged all of the Employees of RUDA and stakeholders to take effective measures against the eradication of this vector borne lethal disease.

Later, an awareness walk was also arranged at Liberty Roundabout to highlight the importance of Anti dengue measures and explain the contours of this fight where every citizen is an Anti-dengue soldier.