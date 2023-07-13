Elon Musk launches new AI company beyond ChatGPT’s limits

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has launched xAI, a new artificial intelligence (AI) company aimed at understanding reality.

Musk’s decision to launch xAI stems from his concerns about the potential risks of AI and his desire to develop a safer alternative to existing AI systems.

They will collaborate closely with xAI, which is separate from Musk’s other companies like Tesla and Twitter. For this project, Musk has enlisted the help of researchers from prestigious tech companies like Google and OpenAI.

Musk said that rather than explicitly coding morality into xAI, the company will concentrate on developing a “maximally curious” AI during a Twitter Spaces event. He thinks an AI that seeks to comprehend the true nature of the cosmos will be more pro-human and less likely to harm people.

Musk predicted that superintelligence, or AI smarter than humans, would arrive within the next five to six years. Musk has previously expressed concern about the potential risks of AI. Eleven researchers from organisations like Google, DeepMind, Microsoft Research, and OpenAI make up the xAI team. xAI’s website states that its objective is to comprehend the true nature of the universe, even though the specific projects it will be working on are not yet known.

The launch of xAI follows Musk’s desire to develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which he claimed had a liberal bias. He plans to build a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that aims to understand the nature of the universe. Musk’s concerns about the risks associated with AI have led him to call for a pause in the development of more powerful AI systems. His new company, xAI, seeks to address these concerns and create a safer AI.

The team at xAI includes experienced engineers and researchers from various tech giants. The company will be advised by Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, who has warned about the potential risks of AI. Musk’s new company is separate from X Corp but will collaborate closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies.