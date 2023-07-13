Nine soldiers martyred in Zhob terror attack

Nine Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed after security forces retaliated to a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan on Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement issued in the morning, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the militants launched the attack in the early hours of Wednesday, following which four soldiers were martyred and five others were injured. The terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”, the ISPR said, adding that they were “contained into a small area at the boundary” in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, three “heavily armed terrorists” were killed and a clearance operation was initiated to apprehend the remaining two militants, the ISPR said. Later, in an update shared at night, the ISPR said the clearance operation had been completed and in total, five terrorists have been sent to hell”. However, it added, the five soldiers who got critically injured earlier while “fighting gallantly” had succumbed to their injuries and embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR statement read. Earlier in the day, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar had said a woman civilian was also killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.

DC Kakar said that a passenger bus coming from Dera Ismail Khan was also caught in the firing. He added that “nothing can be said about the number of attackers”, and asserted that all departments were on alert.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack on the Zhob garrison and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for thwarting it by taking swift action.

In a statement, he said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices made by the martyrs and also offered his condolences to their families. “Pakistan Army is the guarantor of peace and security in the region,” the chief minister said.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was safe and secure today due to the sacrifices of the martyrs. “The ongoing war against terrorism is a fight for the country’s future,” he stated.

“In the last decade, our valiant forces and the nation together eradicated the menace of terrorism and in the future too, they will spare no effort to uproot this monster.

“The protection of this country is our mission and our responsibility, which is dearer than our own lives,” the premier added and prayed for the souls of the martyred.