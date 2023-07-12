Suhana, Khushi and others explore ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Emily in Paris’ sets in Brazil

What makes Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies an exciting project to look forward to is that it is brimming with nostalgia. A fresh cast featuring upcoming talents such as Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda amongst others have created quite the buzz everywhere. The cast was recently in Brazil to attend an event. They sure had a blast as now a video of them going around and exploring the iconic sets of Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and more can be seen. From posing under trees to galavanting around the streets of Sao Paulo, the cast can be seen having the time of their life. Suhana Khan uploaded the video and captioned it with, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition.” Their off-screen camaraderie is enough to get the crowd talking about their chemistry onscreen.