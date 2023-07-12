Political and Economic Turmoil: A Way Forward

Pakistan is facing unprecedented political, economic and constitutional turmoil. Pakistan’s economic crisis continues to worsen as the country struggles to cope with mounting debt, inflated energy import costs, dwindling forex reserves, global inflation, political instability, and a sustained drop in the GDP growth and is facing an acute financial crisis as the government rushes to tackle the situation with drastic measures. Pakistan is facing an alarming financial crisis that could severely impact millions of citizens. Mounting debt and dwindling forex reserves are two of Pakistan’s biggest challenges. Pakistan is roiled by multiple crises at once, with little end in sight. Another factor is a storm of global troubles, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, which has exposed and exacerbated the country’s political, economic, and security fault lines. For the government, it is now a race against time to prevent the nation from a complete economic collapse, which could severely impact millions of citizens. Not only the politics but the society has become deeply divided. We are heading towards an uglier in-fight within and among state institutions unless political parties sit together and resolve issues through comprehensive dialogue in the larger national interest. Over the past few months, Pakistan has experienced increasing political and economic uncertainty & moving toward disaster. Certain international forces are putting fuel on fire & some pseudointellectual leaders & media anchors are making this crisis worse day by day without understanding the ground realities only for their personal gains & small benefits.

Political crises are often complex, and multiple factors can interplay to create and escalate the situation. Different countries may experience unique combinations of these causes or face additional factors specific to their circumstances. Addressing these issues requires careful consideration, collaboration, and public engagement to find sustainable solutions and restore stability. Political crises are exacerbated when state institutions lack independence, efficiency, and the ability to check government power. External factors, such as foreign interference or geopolitical tensions, can also contribute to Political crises that may emerge when there are disputes over constitutional matters, the rule of law, or the balance of power between different branches of government. Last but not least, tensions between different political parties and institutions including the establishment are major factors.

The trichotomy of power between legislature, executive, and judiciary must be respected by all.

The 2022-2023 Pakistan political unrest is an ongoing series of political crises after the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in April 2022. The crisis began in 2022 when the opposition joined hands and submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Pakistani establishment not to stay neutral and play its role to save his government and not let historical rival politicians with alleged corruption charges take over, but the establishment refused. The Supreme Court was opened at midnight which was rare in the history of the country & history will decide about this prompt action. Due to this crisis not only the politics but the society has become deeply divided. We are heading towards an uglier in-fight within and among state institutions unless political parties sit together and resolve issues through dialogue in the larger national interest and now, we see a divide between people and the ruling class. Analysts believe the clashes between institutions will escalate, with judiciary, politics, and constitutional crises becoming immersed in the financial breakdown. We see the crisis as one that is deepening, and it is very difficult to see a way out. The politics of our country is muddied due to the extra-jurisdictional functions undertaken by all institutions including the establishment, the legislature, the civilian bureaucracy, the politicians & religious bigotry. The role which to is played by intellectuals, thinkers, writers & genuine opinion-makers has been taken over by pseudo-intellectuals, comedians, and powerful operators of the electronic & social media mafia. Some pseudo-intellectuals making the establishment and judicial branches both completely politicized and polarizing & they are creating an image that these institutions are losing the trust of the people, and they can’t pull Pakistan out of the current crisis. Some analysts believe that the Supreme Court’s infighting resulting in abject failure to impartially adjudicate, at this seminal moment, is not just a serious constitutional crisis, but symbolic of a nation that has reached levels of dysfunctionality not seen before in the history of the country.

The only way forward is free and fair elections and restoration of constitutional order. Some people are not accepting the present regime that is trying to stay in power only by tyranny. Some believe that Supreme Court wants to restore constitutional order and is facing resistance from the ruling class & establishment. All the political parties’ leadership should come forward to resolve this unprecedented political crisis without wasting even a single minute to save this blessed country with collective wisdom and vision. The common man is dealing with backbreaking high inflation. The only way out is elections, which are to be held sometime this year; and these elections must be free and fair, without sidelining the current opposition. The IMF loan approval of 3 billion dollars is a good sign and hope for Pakistan on a short-term basis.

Unless politicians can sit together and push back against their egos in our politics, we are heading for a disaster in a manner we have not seen in the past. Except this time the polarization is perhaps at its worst. Wrongs that resulted from the heinous- nexus require redressal and there is a need for free and fair elections that should not be delayed unless we want to descend into complete anarchy. Analysts suggest that state institutions must work within their constitutional roles and create a balance of power for the strengthening of democracy. All issues must be finally resolved on the floor of the parliament. Those political stakeholders who are not represented in the parliament must be included in these processes by the government of the day through direct talks. Judicial overreach needed to be curbed and the trichotomy of power between legislature, executive, and judiciary must be respected by all. All institutional tussles will subside if parliament is considered supreme and all political parties begin a broad-based dialogue with open hearts and minds among all stakeholders.

The writer is an entrepreneur and Advisor (LGU).