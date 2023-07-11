Former rival Casemiro lauds Lionel Messi

Casemiro, a Manchester United and Brazil midfielder, recently praised his former rival Lionel Messi, saying it was a “pleasure” to play against the PSG giant.

Terming Messi as one of the top three players of his generation, the five-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner, in a recent chat with Placar, said: “I didn’t get to watch Maradona or Pele play, but I enjoyed watching the three greatest players of my generation: Messi, Cristiano, and Neymar.”

The Brazilian midfielder remarked: “Messi made an era, and he was always competitive with Barcelona and Argentina; there was no way out. Whoever loves football will love Messi.

“It was a pleasure to play against him. He is someone who needs no comment you can only admire.”

Messi and Casemiro met for the first time in a league match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2016 at Camp Nou.

Los Blancos won the game at a time when the Brazilian was emerging as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.

Despite his admiration for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Casemiro admitted that he did not watch the 2022 World Cup final as Argentina won the tournament.

“No, I didn’t watch it, and frankly, after our loss, I think I didn’t watch football for a month, and I didn’t turn on the TV. It was very painful.

“One of my best friends, Licha, won the tournament. I congratulate him with all respect and appreciation. If there is someone worthy of it from my friends, it is Lisandro,” he added.

It should be noted that Casemiro joined Real Madrid as a 21-year-old in 2013 and made his debut for the Whites on April 20, 2012, against Real Betis.

He was quickly promoted to the first team the following season, where he served as a backup midfielder to Xabi Alonso.

Casemiro won 18 trophies during his nine-year career with Real Madrid, including five UCL and three La Liga titles.

He later joined Manchester United in 2022, where he helped the club win its first trophy since 2017.