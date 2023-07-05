Shoaib Akhtar gets stay order against ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently made an announcement regarding his ongoing legal battle with the creators of a supposed biopic about his life.

Akhtar has successfully obtained a stay order, which prohibits the filming and release of the film until the final decision of the lawsuit is made.

This legal action was prompted by persistent threats from a specific group of individuals who intended to continue the production despite the termination of the agreement between Akhtar and the filmmakers.

Akhtar took to Instagram to share the news, posting a screenshot of his Facebook post. The post expressed his gratitude, stating that he has secured a stay order against the filming and release of the biopic.

He also cautioned anyone involved in the project about the illegality of their actions and the potential damage to their reputation.

Providing additional information on the matter, Akhtar’s lawyer attached a notice to the Instagram story.

According to the notice, the court, in an order dated June 22, 2023, has restrained the producer of the biopic, titled “Rawalpindi Express,” from shooting, filming and releasing any part of the film on any media platform, including social media and cinemas, until a final decision is reached in the ongoing legal dispute.

Akhtar filed the lawsuit against the producer/director of the biopic, who has been persistently threatening and continuing the film’s production despite the termination of the agreement.

The notice serves as a stern warning that the film is currently a subject of dispute and legal proceedings. It explicitly states that anyone involved in the production will be held accountable for their actions and emphasises that the police will conduct raids, accompanied by a court order, to halt any future filming. The project initially featured Umair Jaswal, a singer-turned-actor, in the lead role, but he exited the project for “creative and personal” reasons, as he announced on social media earlier this year.

Two weeks after Jaswal’s departure, Akhtar also distanced himself from the project, revoking all rights to his life’s story.