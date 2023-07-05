Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest collaboration with B Praak disappoints fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and B Praak collaborated once again for the song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai which has greatly disappointed fans.

B Praak’s new song has been receiving backlash and trolls ever since it was released. Fans claim that the song does not match Nawaz or B Praak’s level. One of the fans commented: “@bpraak sir Sach bataun to yah gana achcha Nahin Hai is se achcha to Kya loge Tum song superhit my favourite song tha the song is very nice meri zindagi se jaane se kya loge Tum.”

Another wrote: “Ye gaana tha ya poem.”

“Are ye kaisa gaana hai bpraak ye wala bekar hai”, wrote one social media user.

Moreover, Netizens are dropping comments like: “So sad pahli baar acting dikh Rahi Hain original nhi lgta”, “Is video mein Nawaz ki over acting ho rahi.” Previously, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor collaborated with the Ranjha singer for a song titled Barish Ki Jaye which turned out to be a huge success among the audience. But after listening to Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai, the audience feels there is no competition between the two songs, reports India Today.

One fan wrote: “Not even 10%percentage of 1st one.” Meanwhile, another commented: “Na sir ji , this is not your level”

Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai is yet again B Praak’s another heartbreak song that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill.