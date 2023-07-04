Chinese enterprise supports digital ticketing system in Pakistan

Chinese enterprise will continue to support digital ticketing system in Pakistan to facilitate the passengers

The passenger ticketing system of the RABTA project of the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan was successfully launched last month.

The first two trains running with the system were 107UP and 108DN of the Islamabad Express. Passengers commuting between Islamabad and Lahore can easily book tickets through the system and also can choose appropriate train numbers and seats on the website, Gwadar Pro reported.

In 2021, Chinese technology companyEasyway Innovation Co., Ltd won the bid for the RABTA project of Pakistan Railways. The company will continue its 12-year operational service to provide Pakistan Railways with a comprehensive and modern information system covering passenger tickets, freight, baggage, and train tracking upon the completion of the RABTA project.

The RABTA ticket section is to build a nationwide ticket and travel platform across Pakistan, offering services including itinerary planning, ticket purchase, and taking in-station services, to continue to provide passengers with full itinerary information services.

In the offline part, manual sales of paper pre- fabricated tickets will be eliminated nationwide, and all commercially operated stations will open electronic ticketing systems and install passenger self- service devices. In the online section, the types and quality of services including the complete itinerary of passengers, such as online booking and refunding, as well as hotels, catering, tourism, and vehicle rental, will be comprehensively improved.

The opening of follow-up lines and train numbers in the system is currently in progress. It is anticipated that by the end of this year, the passenger ticketing system will cover all stations and trains in Pakistan while the luggage system and train tracking system will also be operational.