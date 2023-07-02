John Abraham shares new poster of The Diplomat

John Abraham is on a roll. He is now gearing up for his next film titled The Diplomat. It is touted to be a story based on true events that shook the nation. John took to social media to share a new poster of the film. He also announced the release date along with it.

Sharing the poster of the movie, John Abraham wrote, “Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama “TheDiplomat” gets a release date!! The film will release globally on 11th January 2024. Based on an incredible true story, “The Diplomat” is directed by Shivam Nair, produced by Tseries, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, FortunePictures, Seeta films and is written by Ritesh Shah (sic).”

The Diplomat is helmed by Shivam Nair, known for films like Naam Shabana and web series like Special Ops and Mukhbir. The film’s screenplay is by Ritesh Shah.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently shooting for Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh.