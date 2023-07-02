Zoe Saldana opens up on playing illegal immigrant in Absence of Eden

Zoe Saldana has recently opened up on playing an illegal immigrant in her husband Marco Perego directed movie, Absence of Eden.

Speaking to Variety, Zoe revealed that her family migrated from the Caribbean and “so our wave of immigration was from the east side of the States, from the Atlantic. It was a different experience”.

“My grandmother immigrated for political purposes and therefore, the conversation of immigration has always been a universal conversation in my life,” remarked the Guardian of the Galaxy star.

While talking about the movie’s plotline, Zoe explained, “I think invisible lines create a lot of judgement and division between us as a human race. And it pains me. I’m a proud Latina, I’m proud Afro-Caribbean. And it pains me to know my community is judged much more harshly than other communities, when in reality, Latinos compose a great portion of the American economy.” The Star Wars actress further stated that the movie gave her the opportunity to explore her acting skills in different directions.

“Instead of me being overlooked as ‘oh, she just does action movies. And she’s green and she’s blue’. I wanted to know what it was like to keep pushing, because before I walk away, and I just become a soccer mom, which I’m gonna gladly accept,” shared the actress. Zoe added, “I want to see if I have it in me to be in these kinds of films.”