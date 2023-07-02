Ellie Goulding forms a close connection with millionaire Tory Zac Goldsmith

Sources claim that newly single Ellie Goulding has become friendly with millionaire Tory Zac Goldsmith. Despite their starkly different backgrounds, they have bonded over their thoughts on environmental issues.

Zac, who is notably an Eton graduate, is the son of the late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith. Ellie has been single for several months since she separated from her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, with whom she shares a son.

Zac slammed Rishi Sunak for being “apathetic” towards the environment after he surprisingly resigned from the Government. Although it appears that his attempts to protect the environment have not yielded many results, he has found a friend with similar passions in Ellie.

They have continued to form a strong bond over their love for the environment and nature. The 48-year-old millionaire himself is similarly going through the process of a divorce with his second wife Alice after spending more than a decade together.

Ellie and Zac first met in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 back in November 2021 and have kept in touch ever since. A few months later, they were spotted having lunch together at The Garden located in Covent Garden.