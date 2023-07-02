Iqra hosts Eidul Adha dawat for family members

Iqra Aziz, the talented and popular Pakistani actress, recently took to Instagram to share heart-warming pictures of a grand Eid-ul-Adha dawat (feast) she hosted for her family members. The joyous occasion brought together loved ones in a celebration filled with delicious food, laughter, and cherished memories. Iqra’s Instagram post not only showcased her love for family but also allowed her fans to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Iqra Aziz’s Instagram pictures perfectly captured the essence of this special occasion as she showcased the warm and festive atmosphere of her dawat.

The pictures revealed a beautifully decorated dining area adorned with colourful table settings, exquisite floral arrangements and mouth-watering dishes. Iqra’s attention to detail and aesthetics added an extra touch of elegance to the occasion, creating a memorable setting for the family gathering.

Iqra Aziz, dressed in a traditional outfit, beamed with joy as she posed alongside her family members. The love and happiness shared among them were evident in every frame, as they bonded over the festivities and indulged in the delectable Eidul Adha delicacies. The feast featured a wide array of traditional dishes, including succulent kebabs, aromatic biryani, mouth-watering curries and decadent desserts. The spread reflected the culinary expertise of the hosts and the rich cultural heritage associated with Eidul Adha celebrations.