Jessica Alba shares selfie with Cash Warren on their 15th anniversary

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren just marked a major marriage milestone. The Sin City actress and her husband celebrated their 15th anniversary on May 19 and marked the happy occasion with a cute couple’s selfie. “15 years of marriage,” Jessica, 42, wrote on her Instagram page. “Te amo @cash_warren.”

The two—parents to daughters Honora, 14, Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 5—met in 2004 in Canada on the set of the film Fantastic Four, of which Cash, now a movie producer, served as an assistant to director Tim Story. In 2022, the Honest Company founder told Glamour U.K. that her now-husband, 44, initially slipped her a note, signed with a dollar sign—like his name, which read, “I really, really like you.”

Jessica and Cash married in 2008 when she was expecting their first child Honour.

“We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!” the actress told Glamour UK. “It wasn’t planned.”

Jessica continued, “It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”

The actress has since occasionally shared sweet family photos on her Instagram. There, she also paid tribute to her husband on their 14th anniversary last year, writing on her Instagram, “18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through

thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other. Can’t think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren.”