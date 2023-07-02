Meghan Markle glitters in gold during red carpet date night with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looked re-mark-able at a recent red carpet with husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16, where Meghan stunned in a gold Joanna Ortiz gown with a cut-out on the bodice. She paired her look with black Tom Ford heels and minimal jewellery on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Harry donned a stylish tuxedo to the event, where Meghan was one of four honourees being recognized with the Woman of Vision award. Her mom Doria Ragland was also by their side in a black dress to celebrate the accolade.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model,” her biography on the website said. “Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.” Meghan and Harry’s outing at the ceremony, which took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, comes a week after he appeared at his father King Charles III’s coronation. However, the Suits alum was not present for her father-in-law and Queen Camilla’s crowning, as it fell on the same day her and Harry’s son, Archie, turned 4 years old.

It was initially unclear whether the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, would be invited after Harry spoke of family tensions in his bombshell memoir, Spare. In March, however, it was confirmed the duo received an “email correspondence” about the event.