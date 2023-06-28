Tareeen to be IPP’s PM slot candidate

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, while declaring the imminent end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived, a private TV channel reported. In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the prime ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections. He said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal. Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that he had no direct communication with Parvez Khattak.

He also mentioned that he did not have any conversations with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, he did have a meeting with Asad Umar and extended an invitation for him to join their party. He also expressed that if Asad Umar intends to pursue a political career, he would be welcomed to join their party.

The IPP President affirmed that he has extended invitations to individuals across the board, underscoring that there have been no specific discussions with anyone yet. He stated that those who possess new ideas and a dedication to building a beautiful Pakistan are welcome to join the party. He stressed that the doors are open for anyone who was not involved in the events of May 9. Mr Khan further expressed that the IPP welcomes everyone, as its doors are open to all. He anticipates that many friends will join the party after Eid, adding that numerous individuals are engaging in consultations with their circles and friends, indicating a growing interest in joining the party.