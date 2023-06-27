Shaan Shahid shares his terms and conditions for working in India

Shaan Shahid, a highly talented Pakistani film actor, director and producer, has made a significant mark in the industry.

Commencing his acting career at the age of 16-17 in 1990, he is lauded for his exceptional acting skills, captivating appearance and remarkable performances. Some of his popular films include Bulandi, Nikah, Majajan, Khuda Kay Liye and Waar. In his personal life, Shaan is happily married to Amna Bandey and is blessed with four beautiful daughters.

During a recent appearance on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary, Shaan discussed his terms and conditions for working in India. He expressed his viewpoint, stating, ‘It is a very valid point that both industries should work on an equality basis. I have a very ideological disagreement with them. I don’t say to people that don’t work with them, ‘you go to India and make your mark there, in Pakistan, we only have television, the actors should explore venues. I am with you but don’t make my words an example for yourself, whatever I say, I say it for me, I can’t work in India’.’ He further emphasized the need for a film that promotes equality and shared profits and losses equally on a fifty-fifty percentage basis.

In another instance, when asked about working in India, Shaan elaborated on his stance. He explained, ‘I was offered a character that anyone in India could’ve done, it wasn’t something Bollywood needed me for.’ Despite being approached for a pivotal role in the film Ghajini, Shaan declined the opportunity, catching the attention of Aamir Khan, who recognized his talent.

It should be noted that prominent Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Humaima Malick and Imran Abbas have ventured into the Indian film industry, while Shaan Shahid maintains his distinct perspective and conditions regarding working in Bollywood.