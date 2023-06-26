Three million pilgrims start Hajj rituals today

Nearly three million pilgrims from over 160 countries are preparing their baggage for the sacred journey from Makkah to Mina as the revered Hajj 1444H (2023 AD) rituals commence today (Monday).

As night falls, three million pilgrims set forth towards Mina, their resounding voices united in the chant “Labaik Allahumma Labbaik.” Their collective devotion and readiness for this sacred pilgrimage resonate through the air.

Prospective pilgrims employed various modes of transportation such as buses and trains, but a significant number chose to follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and embarked on the pilgrimage by foot to Mina, a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains, some five kilometers (three miles) from the Grand Mosque.

Donning the same attire of ihram – two white, unstitched pieces of cloth, kings, princes, ministers, the wealthy, and the common man shed all indicators of social, cultural, and political differences, embodying equality before Allah Almighty.

By stripping themselves of anything that might indicate their social standing, they embody the true essence of Hajj. After a night spent in Mina, the pilgrims will set off for the Mount of Arafat on Tuesday, just after dawn. Standing on the sacred grounds of Arafat. “Mount of Mercy”, is the site where it is believed that the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon. After sunset, it’s time to move again, this time to Muzdalifah – a 9 km trip – where they spend the night under the stars.

Many will also begin collecting pebbles here for tomorrow’s rites, departing again just before sunrise. Pilgrims start the day in Muzdalifah and begin heading back to Mina before dawn. Once in Mina, they perform the first Rami, throwing seven pebbles at the largest of three columns known as Jamarat.

Subsequently, they will honor the memory of Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hajrah, and their son Prophet Ismael (may peace be upon them all) by offering sacrificial animals.

The next day, they will come down and collect small stones in order to perform the symbolic ritual known as the “stoning of the devil.” The Hajj, an annual religious gathering of significant magnitude, stands as one of the five fundamental pillars of Islam, obligatory for all financially capable Muslims to undertake at least once in their lifetime. This year’s pilgrimage marks a notable milestone as it will be the first occasion without the constraints enforced during the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Saudi health ministry, During the Hajj season, 32 hospitals, 140 emergency health centers, 190 ambulances, and a medical staff of 32,000 individuals will provide round-the-clock services to prospective pilgrims.

Saudi authorities have divided Mina into 10 zones. Hajj pilgrims are being transported to the Mina tent village via buses. A significant number of prospective pilgrims are preferring to follow the tradition of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and are embarking on the pilgrimage by foot to Mina, a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains, located approximately five kilometers (three miles) from the Grand Mosque.

Pakistan Hajj Mission has deployed Moavineen-e-Hujjaj in Mina, equipped with maps to guide Hujjaj to Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat. The guiding posts of Pakistani Muavineen have already been established in Mina and Jamarat. In Mina, two camp offices have been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to prospective pilgrims. These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints, and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support for the pilgrims.

A shuttle train service will be available to 63 percent of the Hujjaj during the Hajj days, while the remaining 37 percent will be transported to Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah via buses. The tents allocated for Pakistani pilgrims are located in close proximity to roads numbers 50, 62, and 64.

In 2020, the number of pilgrims performing the Hajj was less than 10,000, and in 2021, approximately 60,000 individuals participated. However, all of these pilgrims were residents of Saudi Arabia, as the authorities prohibited international pilgrims from attending.

The previous year saw around 900,000 individuals undertaking the pilgrimage, as Saudi Arabia permitted a limited number of pilgrims from overseas.