Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s ’31 years’ in the film industry

On June 25, Shah Rukh Khan, commonly known as the King of Bollywood, celebrated his 31st year in the film industry by delivering meals to the underprivileged.

Twitter is flooded with posts showcasing snippets of the SRK Day celebration. Poor individuals living on the streets received food packages from his devoted admirers and well-wishers. For the youngsters with disabilities, some people made Biryani in the meantime.

Not only that, but they also cut a cake with the inscription “31 SRK.” On the other hand, some individuals encircled the Mumbai home of the Pathaan actor Mannat while carrying banners and posters of him.

Khan made his debut in 1992 with the film Deewana. Later, he starred in many films that turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. Some of his most loved films are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan, Veer-Zaraa and more.

The actor revived the weakening condition of the Hindi cinema by giving the industry a film like Pathaan in 2023.

The second film that Shah Rukh Khan will release this year is keenly anticipated by his admirers.I.e., Jawan, which Atlee directed. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi have pivotal roles in the movie, according to India Today.