ICCI for supporting Food Authority

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Friday assured full support of the business community in implementing food standards set by the food authority.

He said that the chamber would also organize training programs for staff relating to the food industry in order to fulfill the required standards.

Addressing a training workshop for the staff of hotels and restaurants organized by ICCI in collaboration with the Food Authority, he said that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders, including food authorities, and restaurants, to ensure the provision of healthy food to citizens in a clean environment. He said that Islamabad as the federal capital has global recognition, as ambassadors, guests and other people from all over the world are constantly visiting this city.

He urged the need to focus on improving the quality and standards of food to attract more visitors and providing them with quality services.

The food sector is very important and the government has taken steps for establishing food authority, which will ensure the enforcement of food standards.

He urged the government for allocating sufficient resources for the smooth functioning of the authority.

Speaking on the occasion Director Food Authority Dr Tahira Siddique said that as a regulator, the main task of the Food Authority is to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures. If the staff of hotels and restaurants pay attention to some basic points, this problem can be solved, she said adding that the authority has prepared 24-point SOPs, which will be provided to all hotels and restaurants.

Mosquito repellent spray should be ensured after closing the outlet concerned, she said adding that medical tests of the staff should be done in a timely and continuous manner, and the quality of the food should be ensured. The staff should also take special care of their cleanliness, she said adding that photos and videos are taken during raids only to improve the efficiency of the authority and for records.