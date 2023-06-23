Wahaj Ali and Ayeza spotted quarrelling on set

There is a certain video circulating over social media featuring two obsessively admired Pakistani actors Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan indulging in an aggressive interaction at some set.

Relax! The aforementioned video features the Behind The Scenes of an upcoming Pakistani drama serial which will be starring the viral sensation of 2023 Wahaj Ali opposite an actress who has inspirationally acquired the highest number of followers over her social media handles in Pakistan, yes, that’s right we are talking about no other woman than the Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan.

And yes, you are assuming just right: Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan are soon to star in their upcoming showbiz project known as ‘Mein’, which is set to be aired on ARY Digital TV channel soon.

The relevant video clip has managed to evoke gossip sessions over the Pakistani internet with some social media users expressing intrigue regarding Wahaj Ali always getting to depict roles opposite ‘difficult’ female characters.

However as per some internet sources: The upcoming drama serial ‘Mein’ has been written by renowned writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah and is being produced by ‘Big Bang Entertainment.’

Actor Wahaj Ali who has become the viral male sensation of 2023 through his brilliant depiction of a character known as ‘Murtasim’ in a chart-topping drama serial ‘Tere Bin’ has taken to his Instagram story and has tagged his co-actress Ayeza Khan while stating: “You can’t always be right Ayeza Khan. Yahan Mein Theek Hoon.”

In response to this, Ayeza Khan stated: “Mein Har Baat Social Media Par Discuss Karna Pasand Nahi Karti.”

Just the right promotional tactics in order to induce obsessive anticipation regarding Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan’s upcoming drama serial!