How many Pakistanis were onboard the boat that sunk near Greece?

At least 209 Pakistanis were aboard the crammed boat that capsized and sank in open water close to Greece, according to federal investigators.

According to data from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), 28 of the missing individuals were from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 181 of the missing individuals were from Pakistan.

It also mentioned that authorities had obtained DNA samples from 201 families to help Greece locate the missing people.

It was not immediately clear why the agency had designated them as victims given that the accident’s official death toll is still at 82 and that there are 104 survivors, 12 of whom are Pakistanis. On board, there were probably hundreds of passengers.

Greek authorities are still finding bodies in the wake of the tragic incident; the actual death toll is thought to be in the hundreds, making it one of the deadliest in recent memory.

The majority of the missing people are from Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Azad Kashmir. Numerous residents of Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot are also missing.

Greek authorities have come under fire for how the disaster was handled amid the rescue effort.