Amjad Sabri’s melodious voice continues to rule hearts

Noted qawwal and na’at

reciter Amjad Sabri parted ways with his fans on this day seven years ago.

He was assassinated in Karachi while travelling to studio.

Amjad Sabri, the pride of Pakistan, was born on Dec 23, 1976, in Karachi. He belonged to a renowned Qawwal family of the Indian subcontinent. His father, Ghulam Farid Sabri, and his uncle, Maqbool Farid Sabri, established a unique identity in the world of qawwali and gradually started being recognised as Sabri Brothers.

Amjad Sabri received his qawwali training from his father, Ghulam Farid Sabri and started performing on stage with him at the tender age of 12 and soon the qawwali became his forte. Amjad Sabri’s claim to fame were remakes of famous qawwalis of his father and uncle in his own melodious voice.

Amjad Sabri’s famous qawwalis such as “Bhar do Jholi Meri” and “Mann Kunto Maula,” became symbol of his magical singing. His qawwalis were also replicated in Bollywood and fans still cherish them in his own voice even after years. Amjad Sabri was killed on June 22, 2016, while he was going to studio. He will always remain alive in the hearts of his admirers and fans due to his exceptional recitation of religious poetry and Sufi verses.