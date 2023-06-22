Hacker discovers secret ‘Elon Mode’ in Tesla cars for full self-driving

Tesla vehicles have been making headlines since their public debut. Its features, appearance, functions, ownership, and even the manufacturer are frequently in the news.

A post about a Tesla secret function that enables hands-free driving is currently trending on the internet.

The Verge reports that “Elon Musk may have his own super-secret driving mode that lets you drive Tesla cars hands-free.”

Impressions after nearly 600 miles on 11.4.3 with Elon mode (could not get a non-Tesla car to try in time).

It went much better than the prior experiment obviously.

Many contributing factors. I was not as late so I did not mind as much (still ended up 5 minutes late solely — green (@greentheonly) June 17, 2023

The hidden feature, aptly named “Elon Mode,” was discovered by a Tesla software hacker known online as @greentheonly, according to the news outlet. For years, the anonymous hacker dug deep into the vehicle code and discovered things like how Tesla can prevent you from using your power seats or the Model 3’s centre camera before it was officially activated.

After discovering and activating Elon Mode, the hacker tested the system and uploaded some screenshots. Although it is unclear how the mechanism is activated.

According to The Verge, the hacker discovered that the car didn’t require any attention from them while using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. FSD is Tesla’s vision-based advanced driver-assist system, which is currently in beta but is available to anyone who paid up to $15,000 for the option.

Last month, an internally leaked report revealed that FSD had received thousands of customer complaints about sudden braking and abrupt acceleration due to the software.