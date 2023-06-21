Religion is a private subject, not a public one, Nadir Ali

In a country where religion is taken seriously and is a difficult subject to discuss, YouTube personality Nadir Ali sought to put actor Sunita Marshall — a Christian married to a Muslim — in an awkward situation by asking a highly personal question about her religious choices.

The discussion, which should have been lighthearted and entertaining, became offensive when the host began pressing Sunita about her faith and whether she will convert to Islam now that she is married to actor Hassan Ahmed.

The podcast was difficult to watch since Ali unexpectedly asked Sunita, “When will you convert to Islam?” It doesn’t stop there; the host opted to close the chat by saying, “Allah hidayat day (May Allah give you guidance)” – an extremely insulting phrase.

As an interviewer, you should never ask guests about their faith or religious beliefs on a show because it is not only personal but also exceedingly sensitive. Sunita, on the other hand, handled the matter calmly and beautifully, despite Ali’s insensitive questioning.

Following the interview, social media users and the entertainment industry chastised Ali, claiming that he stirs up controversy with his show by asking absurd questions. They went on to say that Ali is the one who need “hidayat” and “wisdom.”

Nadia Afghan, an actress, slammed Ali for his “disgraceful line of questioning” on Instagram. She said, “[…] There is a village of idiots, and the population is flourishing.”

Model Mathira also criticised Ali and said: “What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!”