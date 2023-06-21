Zoya Akhtar admits to educating ‘The Archies’ celebrity kids to deal with ‘nepotism’

Zoya Akhtar revealed that she taught star children Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda how to deal with the nepotism controversy.

Since news broke that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughter, and Amitabha Bachchan’s grandson will appear in Zoya’s movie The Archies, the three-star children have become the focus of this ongoing controversy.

As a result, the director of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revealed how she prepared the kids for such an event. “At the end of the day, we all mature.” We all grow up eager to pursue our ambitions. When you grow up in a home with parents you admire, you wind up doing the same things they do.”

“It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that”, she told Film Companion.

“You don’t,” Zoya said. You must be prepared to roll with the punches. You must go out there, keep your head down, and work hard. Finally, if you execute your work correctly, you will be unstoppable.”

“Do your job, that’s it, everything else. I just bubble myself, I focus on what I have to do, and if I do it well or honestly, it will find its audience.”

“You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi.”

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their debut with The Archies, reports Pinkvilla.