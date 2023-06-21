Interference of Foreign Diplomats

It is not too late for the 12th National Assembly elections. Bangladesh votes after six months. Already, movement among political parties is becoming visible around this vote. Interest groups inside and outside the country become active whenever there is a vote. This time before the election, their activity is visible.

For the past few days, US Ambassador Peter De Haas has been holding a series of meetings with various political parties regarding the politics of Bangladesh and the upcoming elections. In the last few days, he has held meetings with Jatiya Party, BNP and government ministers. Finally, on June 6, Peter de Haas held a separate meeting with Prime Minister’s Advisor Salman F. Rahman, Law Minister Anisul Haque and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. These meetings took place at the ambassador’s residence. What is the US ambassador talking about with political figures? What he talks about is not often said.

Usually, when the vote comes, foreign diplomats start poking their noses at the internal affairs of Bangladesh. The government says it will take necessary action if the ambassadors go beyond their duties and cross the line. US Ambassador Peter Haas is asking in a meeting with the Jatiya Party, will you hold elections in alliance with Awami League or separate elections? Japan’s ambassador said in a meeting with BNP, if the power changes, will there be an investment environment in Bangladesh? The question arises in the over-activity of the two ambassadors regarding the internal politics of Bangladesh, how much of their work falls within diplomatic etiquette?

Foreign diplomats made various comments about the mutual distrust of political parties.

For the first time after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, foreign diplomats began to poke their noses into the politics of Bangladesh. What should the government do, and how should it be done – these instructions keep coming from abroad. Even after 50 years of independence, it has not stopped even though there have been some changes over time. The ‘over-enthusiastic and over-active activities’ of some ambassadors in the run-up to the 11th general election were noteworthy. Now they have started worrying about the 12th national election. Analysts say it is time to think about how and why foreign diplomats are nosing into the internal affairs of an independent, sovereign country without following internationally prescribed etiquette. Politician Rashed Khan Menon said, such activity of foreign diplomats when the election comes is the weakness of our politics. Our leaders are always looking at them. Complaining makes them more motivated. But it is never possible to do this in developed countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to all foreign embassies, UN offices and international organizations based in Dhaka last July; It calls for adherence to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Principles of Consular Relations. Also, diplomats working in Dhaka must know their conduct is governed by the Vienna Convention. It clearly states what they can and cannot do. Foreign diplomats serving in neighbouring India do not go beyond convention. Ambassadors will talk, work and help develop mutual relations between countries. This is diplomatic etiquette at its best. They have no way out of it.

Foreign ambassadors appointed to an independent state must inform their foreign office where they will go, whom they will speak with or whom they will invite. But sometimes it is not accepted. Again, the recent comments made by the diplomats of some countries in Dhaka on the internal political affairs of this country are contrary to international etiquette.

Of course, our politicians are not less responsible for this. The way some of the political parties and politicians of this country run around in foreign embassies is shameful. Those who invite foreign ambassadors to interfere in internal affairs must also remember that political problems must be resolved through mutual negotiation and systematic methods. It is inappropriate to complain to foreigners about the internal affairs of the country. It is a disgrace to the country. It is mainly because of their complaints that foreigners are getting an opportunity to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Former caretaker government adviser Sultana Kamal recently took part in a televised discussion and said that politics has become alienated from society. Due to this foreigners have to be discussed. Where did the foreign ambassador have the courage to raise such questions? There is no denying that some Bangladeshi politicians have a strange attitude towards foreign diplomats. Seeing foreign diplomats boosts their enthusiasm several times. If anything, these foreigners are called and complained about. But they should complain to the people, to the voters of the country. They feel comfortable complaining to foreign diplomats, which should not happen.

On the other hand, the role of some journalists and media is also not commendable. Foreign diplomats see the journalists why? Why is the journalist so anxious to hear something from their mouth? How do you think the next election of Bangladesh will be, is there a fair election environment, what is the future of democracy in Bangladesh? This is a weakness of the journalism profession in our country. Many don’t know who to respect, what to ask, and how to ask the right questions and get answers. In no other country in the world do journalists pay so much attention to foreign diplomats. Of course, as I said earlier, our politicians are mainly responsible for this. They are the ones who give foreign diplomats a chance to talk about politics and internal affairs.

When elections come, foreign ambassadors, themselves become active; Again, various political parties also provide material to make them active. The open movement of foreign diplomats is still ongoing and may continue in the future. Leaders of ruling parties don’t like diplomats running around too much. But if in the opposition, they encourage foreign diplomats to intervene. Foreign diplomats made various comments about the mutual distrust of political parties. But in reality, the country’s political weakness allows diplomats to increase their activity.

As long as sanity is not returned to our country’s politics, the trend of unnecessary snubbing of foreigners will not go away. It is the great weakness of our internal politics that we want to cut off our noses to break the next journey. If the politicians do not correct themselves, outsiders will be able to listen, it will not do any good.

The writer is a freelance columnist.