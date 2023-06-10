Hina Bayat schools trolls criticising her work after husband’s demise

Veteran actor of Pakistani dramas, Hina Bayat expressed her disappointment in people who judged her for resuming professional commitments after the demise of her husband earlier this year. In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Bayat broke down into tears recalling the mean comments she received from social users when she got back to her shoot after the untimely demise of her husband.

Bayat mentioned that she was doing a serial with director Haseeb Hasan, which she was pushed to do by her husband. “I came back to work because he forced me to do so,” she shared adding that Hasan and her husband Roger encouraged her to sign the project, keeping her unaware of the filming duration.

“It was an incredibly challenging period for me as I was juggling hospital visits and managing various responsibilities, such as arranging blood donations while also working,” the veteran added.

She continued to explain, “However, when my husband Roger passed away, after about a week, since the drama was on-air, I heard someone discussing the drama serial. At that moment, I instantly remembered that it was on-air and there is still work pending. I called the assistant director and asked about the pending work.”

Bayat mentioned that even the AD was surprised by her courage and strength in the time of grief.

“I went back to work. Because this is what I have learned from my loved ones. No one should face any difficulty or damage due to you.”

With her voice breaking, Bayat recalled, “And people are so cruel. How do you know what someone is going through? You simply put out questions. ‘Have you completed your iddat? Look how she’s dressed up. What pain would she feel at her husband’s passing?’ What do you know? I know my work is my worship and faith. God has given me a responsibility.”

“I don’t have any complaints with Allah or my loved ones. But I am a little upset with my people,” she concluded, urging people to not pass judgements on public figures just because social media exists.

“Please understand that a person has to move on and live on, within the confines of religious boundaries. The mourning period also has certain rules and regulations.”

For the unversed, Hina Khawaja’s husband Roger Dawood Bayat, a business personality at a UAE-based Conglomerate, passed away in January this year after a years-long battle with cancer.