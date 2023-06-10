Fast bowler Adam Milne offered New Zealand contract after five years

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been offered an NZC central contract for the first time in five years, as the board announced 20 names as part of the list for the 2023-24 period. The 31-year-old quick returned to the national side’s set-up last October after almost a year out, although he had represented New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in 2021, and was a part of the squad for the 2022 edition. Milne also played his first ODI in more than five years in November, with his last game in the format having come during the Champions Trophy in 2017.

“Adam’s worked exceptionally hard, and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer,” coach Gary Stead said. “He’s always been a top-class bowler, and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and the tour of Pakistan.” Among other highlights of the contract offers made by NZC, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Blair Tickner have been retained after joining the list last year, having initially taken the place of Colin de Grandhomme, who retired from international cricket last August, and Trent Boult and Martin Guptill, who had declined national contracts last year.

There was also no place for allrounder James Neesham, who too had turned down an NZC offer nearly a year back, while committing himself to T20 leagues around the world. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who was included in the last set of contracted players, has been omitted this time since he played just two Tests during the current period. Under the terms of the Master Agreement, all New Zealand players have until June 12 to accept or decline the contract offers made by NZC.

Players offered NZC contracts for 2023-24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.