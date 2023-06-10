Massive allocations in PSDP to procure 820 high-capacity freight wagons, 230 passenger coaches

In a significant move to bolster the railway infrastructure, the government has allocated a staggering amount of Rs. 17,639.132 million for the procurement and manufacture of 820 high-capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches in the Public Sector Development Programme 2023-24.

This allocation highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the railways, aiming to provide better transportation services for both freight and passengers.

The investment in high-capacity bogie freight wagons is expected to have a transformative impact on the logistics and cargo transportation industry. These wagons will facilitate the movement of goods across the country, ensuring faster and more secure deliveries. The procurement of 820 such wagons will significantly enhance the railways’ freight-carrying capacity, contributing to increased trade and economic growth.

Simultaneously, the allocation for passenger coaches emphasizes the government’s dedication to improving the travel experience for railway passengers.

The addition of 230 new passenger coaches will enhance the railways’ capacity to accommodate more travellers, providing them with comfortable and safe journeys. This move aims to meet the growing demand for passenger transportation and promote railways as a preferred mode of travel. In another major development, an allocation of Rs. 2,000 million has been made for the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives. This investment demonstrates the government’s focus on enhancing the reliability and availability of the existing locomotive fleet.