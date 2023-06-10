Govt allocates Rs 2.2B for 25 on going development schemes in capital

The federal government has allocated Rs. 2.2 billion in the fiscal Year 2022-23 for 25 ongoing development schemes in the capital. According to a budgetary document released on Friday, the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Planned Activities for Fiscal Year 2023-24 focused on providing clean drinking water for residents and improving the sewerage system in the federal capital. For development work in UC Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Moghal, Pag Pawal, Lohi Bher and Koral, the government has allocated Rs 278.248 million in PSDP 2023-24.

For the development of infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rawal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur Shahan, Malpur, Kot Hathial (North & South), Puhlgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri, the government has allocated Rs. 302.589 million in PSDP 2023-24. Other schemes included, Sanitation and road projects in UC,s, Design of the Kori river bridge, Road & street pavement in ICT, sewerage and sanitation schemes, rainwater harvesting in rural areas, water supply schemes, construction of Nullah in Shah Allah Ditta and others.

Rs 360.390 million allocated for Communications Division development projects: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.390 million for six development projects of the Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2023-24 ( excluding National Highway Authority). According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had specified a total of 184.290 million for three ongoing schemes and Rs 176.100 million for three new schemes of the Communications Division.

Rs 92 million have been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of the construction of a dormitory for 200 students at Construction Technology Training Institute in Islamabad. Moreover, Rs 47.240 million have been allocated for construction of National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) building for SSP/LHQs Sector-I on M-5 at Sher Shah Interchange (South Loop).

Among the new schemes, for acquisition of 106 kanal15 marla land for expansion of NHMP training college at Sheikhupura, Rs 120.390 million have been set aside. Rs 5,450 mln allocated for Aviation Division under PSDP. The government has allocated an amount of Rs 5450 million for Aviation Division’s 12 new and on-going schemes under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24. According to PSDP document, an amount of Rs 5340 million had been allocated for eight on-going projects while Rs 110 million had been allocated for four new projects.

Rs 5000 million has been allocated for New Gwadar International Airport while Rs 150 million has been allocated for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi. Similarly, an amount of Rs 60 million has been allocated for construction of ASF accommodation at Turbat Airport. Rs 50 million has been allocated for establishment of new meteorological observatory at Naran and Hostel for operational staff at Balakot.

Rs 50 million has been allocated for establishment of basic aerodrome facilities at Mansehra, acquisition of land for construction and establishment of airport at Mansehra. Govt allocates Rs. 3,000 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2023-24

The government, in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24, has allocated Rs. 3,000 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production. In PSDP 2023-24, the government intends to spend an amount of Rs. 1,000 million on the establishment of a 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh. In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs. 1,250 million for 09 ongoing projects, whereas Rs. 100 million was allocated for the new scheme during the fiscal year 2023-24. The government has allocated Rs. 300 million in its public sector development program for the National Business Development Programme for SMEs.

Meanwhile, Rs, 150 million each was allocated for the establishment of High Tensile Sheel Metal Dies Manufacturing and Titanium Coating setup at KTDMC, Karachi. The government has also allocated Rs. 200 million for Industrial Designing and Automation Center Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, whereas Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.