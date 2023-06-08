Ali Muhammad Khan arrested again by Mardan police

Yet again, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the second time immediately after being released from Peshawar Central Jail.

The arrest took place following a court order from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the release of Ali Muhammad Khan, who had been arrested on charges related to the May 9 incidents. Earlier in the day, after submitting a surety bond worth Rs0.1 million to the deputy commissioner (DC), the PTI leader was released from the central jail.

However, as he stepped out of the jail premises, the Mardan police swiftly took him back into custody. The high court’s decision to release Ali Muhammad Khan came after his legal team filed a petition challenging the legality of his detention. The court ruled in his favour, ordering his immediate release. Nevertheless, the police taking him back into custody before he could leave the premises.

Following his arrest, Ali Muhammad Khan was transferred to Mardan, where the police intend to conduct further investigations into the allegations against him. Mehmoodur Rasheed sent to jail An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk. Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on expiry of his three-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted that the custody of the PTI leader was required for further investigation. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader for the purpose. However, the court turned down the request and sent Mehmoodur Rashid on judicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term, on June 22.