Is the human brain actually made up of 60% fat?

The human brain, often hailed as the most remarkable organ in the human body, continues to captivate both scientists and the general public alike. After all, it is an intricate network of neurons, glial cells and supporting structures, each playing a vital role in the functioning of this remarkable organ. Hence, as advancements in neuroscience unfold, it is crucial to dispel misconceptions and clarify misconstrued information about this fascinating organ. In this part of the Know Your Body series, we address a commonly held belief: that the human brain is made up of 60 percent fat. But, is it true? “While it is true that the brain contains a significant amount of lipids (fats), the notion that it consists of 60 percent fat is an oversimplification and requires further clarification,” said Dr S Ramesh, neurosurgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad. Docosahexaenoic acid is a structural constituent of membranes, specifically in the central nervous system. Its accumulation in the foetal brain takes place mainly during the last trimester of pregnancy and continues at very high rates for up to five-six years, said neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar.