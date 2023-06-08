‘Jhok Sarkar’ — viewers draw comparisons and critiques

The highly anticipated drama series ‘Jhok Sarkar’ premiered yesterday on Television, marking the collaboration of renowned writer Hashim Nadeem, director Saifee Hassan and producer Momina Duraid. The star-studded cast includes Farhan Saeed, Hiba Bukhari, Maham, Faiza Gillani, Asif Raza Mir and others, with Farhan Saeed portraying the role of a police officer in the series.

As the first episode aired, viewers took to social media to share their opinions and critiques, resulting in a mixed response to the drama. Some fans drew comparisons to previous shows, mentioning similarities to ‘Badshah Begum’ and the classic PTV drama ‘Sassi’. Others drew parallels to the old Hum TV serial ‘Ulloo Baraey Farokht Nahi’. While some appreciated the cast but expressed disappointment with the story, others found the story engaging but felt that the cast did not fit their respective characters. The inclusion of the complete cast from ‘Meesni’ in ‘Jhok Sarkar’ raised eyebrows among fans, as it seemed to lack freshness and novelty. However, Farhan Saeed’s fans were pleased with his acting prowess and on-screen presence.

The drama has generated high expectations due the renowned writing skills of Hashim Nadeem and the popularity of Farhan Saeed and Hiba Bukhari. Many viewers admitted to watching the series solely for the presence of these two talented actors. Additionally, the Saraiki accents of several characters received praise from some fans. Despite the varied reviews, some viewers expressed their disappointment with the overall storytelling and direction. One fan commented, “It seems to be a poorly crafted story with subpar direction.” Meanwhile, Farhan Saeed’s admirers were delighted with the show but expressed their discontent regarding his limited screen time.

As the drama unfolds, it remains to be seen how ‘Jhok Sarkar’ will evolve and capture the attention of its viewers. The ongoing discussions and differing opinions on social media only add to the anticipation surrounding the future episodes of this intriguing series.