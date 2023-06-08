A new ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff on the way

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding. Four years after the hit CBS series went off the air after 12 seasons, a second spinoff is in the works, Max-the new name for HBO Max-announced on April 12.

And after introducing audiences to lovably nerdy scientists Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, as well as their neighbour Penny, creator Chuck Lorre is once again at the helm.

Of course, this new Big Bang Theory project comes after the first spinoff Young Sheldon, which is based on the early life of Parsons’ titular child prodigy-turned-theoretical physicist. That series, which stars Iain Armitage, is currently in its sixth season on CBS. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait to unravel the mysteries of the third show in the lineage as no plot details have been confirmed just yet. However, as part of his overall deal with the streaming service, Lorre’s next comedy How to Be a Bookie starring Sebastian Maniscalco is currently in production. The Big Bang Theory originally ran from 2007 to 2019 and also starred Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.