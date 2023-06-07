I want to motivate women to be badasses: Sana Nawaz

You are a legendary actress having worked in films and television both. In what ways have you seen the industry evolve and grow over the years?

I’m a very optimistic and very progressive person. And our industry has come a long way and has developed significantly. And professionally it has expanded a lot. And now it has a level of expertise which we really didn’t have previously. We have improved a lot in terms of our financial stability. And come along way technically speaking.

In what ways, do we lack?

I believe in one on one behaviour really counts and how we deal with our fellow actors and especially our veteran actors. We should value and admires our veterans and give them due respect. Though we have come so far in terms of getting recognition all around the world and getting so much recognition in both dramas and our film industry. But along with that we’ve lost our touch with our roots and originality. All I believe in is our attitude is our altitude.

You have won numerous awards for your acting skills. What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

If I say it too humbly it’s just the beginning for me and I’m still working my way up. And I’m still in my prime and have so much to offer and much more to achieve. To me I’m just starting to explore my own set of skills and abilities. And I won’t allow anyone to say that I’ve past my prime neither would I let them decide it for me.

How do you deal with online trolling?

I deal with it gracefully as you may have seen. And I think all celebrities should learn to avoid these ignorant trolls and their foolish comments and their stupidity.

Tell us about a fun fan story.

“You cannot consider yourself an actor without your fan” is what I believe in. And I’ve always been humbled towards my fan. Always let them have photos or selfies with me. I’ve been dealing with very nice fans and I’ve also been nice and appreciative towards them. If they come to you to show their love and are being respectful there Is no harm in it. Unless they are being disrespectful, and have no manners or ethics then you should take a stand. Otherwise I always appreciate receiving their love and respect; and if they come to take a photo with me I always say “arry sirf picture hi to leraha hai koi goli tin ahi mar raha haha”. One should be nice. I have many fun stories with my fans. One I have in mind is this one woman who I came across at the airport asked me how I lost my weight so I shared with her my weight-loss journey as how I followed this strict routine and this and that. After listening to all of that she said no I won’t do all of this tell me what you did? so I gathered that she’s not willing to work out or follow any strict routine so I said “tum na Dum durood karao aur dua karao k tum patli hojao” hahaha that was a funny incident not very recently but I had quite a laugh about it.

You are one of our top most influential Pakistanis. Growing up, who influenced you the most to join the industry.

Well, today they’re many legends and influencing people around us also everyone is influencer these days. But if we talk about who inspired me it’s a big list and great many names. But whom I know personally’ is Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari they are legendary actors and have great personalities I have immense respect for both of them. I also admire Hina Dilpazeer as she has achieved so much and yet she is so humble. Their journey really inspired me personally.

What are you currently working on?

I’m doing several different projects. I’m doing both films and TV. Recently I’m doing GEO7sky project “BOJH”, it’s a story about a woman’s journey. I’m really enjoying doing it. And I’m also doing a couple of entertaining films and endorsements. Alhamdulillah, in terms of work I find myself quite fortunate that got many choices to choose from.

You are a fitness icon. What is your day to day fitness routine?

Well I never claim myself as fitness icon but I’m thank you so much for saying that. I guess for fitness it’s not just exercise and work out, It’s how you pace out your life, your mindset, your lifestyle. And I’ve chosen to be fit and it’s not temporary I will strive to stay fit. Any religion or faith you follow it teaches you a way of living and teaches you discipline. Similarly, my fitness gives me mental strength and teaches me discipline not just peace or good shape. My daily routine is just like any other who fights off sleep and struggles to get out of their bed and put quite an effort to work out. And there is no specific diet that I follow neither I would suggest my readers any particular diet. But I would like to say chose moderation with what you eat, as they say “watch your words as you speak” just like so I’d like to say watch what you eat. Be conscious of your eating, living and even your actions that help you lead a better life.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love Pakistan there are a lot of spot. I love nature and our hill side northern areas I love going there for hiking and trekking whenever I’m the area. But if you ask me where I go for relaxing its London especially the parks there and they have a rich history and the ancient touch to its architecture. They’ve preserving their nature and it has so much to offer. It’s my favourite spot for vacation. Finally, I would like to thank you Saira. I would like to add that I have so much love and respect for you and you inspire me for so many reasons. Whenever I see you progressing and achieving goals I have great wishes for you. And over the years I’ve learned so much but this one thing I’ve learned is discipline. Though I’ve been spontaneous with my choices and I don’t know how my fans would remember me and how they perceive me. But I want to be remembered as someone who was more than an actor or a star I don’t want these kind of labels. Rather I want to be remembered as an achiever who achieved their goals. The kind of woman who is looked upon by other woman. I want to give all the woman out there, motivation to be badasses and that find your own worth and learn to love yourself and ignore these stupid people’s comments. Thank you once again superwoman.