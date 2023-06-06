China’s software industry expands in first four months

China’s software and information technology service industry reported double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first four months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed. Profits of the sector expanded 13.8 percent year on year to 367.4 billion yuan (about 51.77 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, while revenue grew by 12.8 percent from a year ago to 3.32 trillion yuan, showed the data. Revenue from software products increased by 11.1 percent year on year to 818.3 billion yuan in this period. Revenue from industrial software products expanded to 81.48 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent, according to the data. Cloud computing and big data services revenue jumped 16.3 percent year on year, and e-commerce platform technical services revenue rose 4.1 percent, the data showed.