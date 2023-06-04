Nida and Yasir Nawaz celebrate 21 years of togetherness

The celebrity couple, actor-director Yasir Nawaz and host Nida Yasir celebrated 21 of their marriage on Friday.

On his account on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor penned a heartfelt note for his better half along with a bunch of pictures of the two clicked over the years of marriage, starting from their wedding day.

“Two decades of life spent together, with highs and lows, good times and bad times, but now at this point in life it’s like we feel incomplete without each other and that’s our achievement in our marriage,” Nawaz wrote with the eight-picture gallery. “When 2 become 1 we become 21.”

He added, “Happy 21st anniversary my dear Nida. May we have many more with health, happiness and lots of love.”

On the other hand, the ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ host took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback clip from one of their joint projects.

The post was liked by thousands of social users and received numerous heart-warming anniversary wishes for the star couple from fans and friends alike.

Yasir Nawaz tied the knot with Nida Pasha in 2002. The couple shares three children together, two sons, Farid, Balaaj and a daughter Silah.