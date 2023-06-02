No drama as Djokovic sails into French Open third round

PARIS: Novak Djokovic briefly struggled before bulldozing past Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round. The world number three, who sparked controversy by writing “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens earlier this week, survived a high-octane end to the first set to advance to a clash with Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. “Thank you everyone for your support and presence. I hope you had fun tonight especially in the first set – me, a bit less,” Djokovic said on court. “I was not surprised, I know him very well he can play at a very high level on all surfaces. Then I played my best game. I’m very happy with that ” Under the lights of Philippe Chatrier court, Djokovic, bidding for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title and a third Musketeers Cup, came out with all guns blazing against the world number 83 Fucsovics.