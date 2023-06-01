Educationists urge enhancing tools for survey covering over 800 schools

The educationists on Wednesday discussed necessary measures required for foundational learning to enhance the survey across 158 rural districts along with 45 urban administrative units in which at least 660 government schools and 114 private schools were surveyed. The report shed light on the state of education in constituencies across the country. Published by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), the report aims to provide reliable and independent estimates on the status of education.

It focused on enrolment numbers, learning levels of children, school facilities available and household indicators which directly impact learning and its quality. At a two-day intensive training workshop, the participants reviewed a healthy debate and discourse on the various ways to measure foundational learning such as literacy and numeracy.

Representatives from National Assessment Wing (Pakistan Institute of Education), National Curriculum Council (Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training), Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research Sindh, Balochistan Assessment and Examination Commission, Elementary Board, Gilgit Baltistan Punjab Examination Commission, Directorate Of Curriculum, Research & Development, Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with Voluntary Services Overseas, UNICEF, Sightsavers, Federal College of Education, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Allama Iqbal Open University attended the meeting. All tools were reviewed and suggestions from different stakeholders were duly noted and incorporated.

Ms. Freya Perry, Education Advisor from FCDO spoke about the importance of ASER and the ongoing support by FCDO for ASER. She shed light on some new developments for ASER, one of them being the digitalisation of all its tools.

On the occasion, Qaiser Alam, Chairman FBISE spoke about the successful use of ASER all over Pakistan, starting from its productivity in schools and provinces. He stated that the Federal Board has developed summative assessments for higher grades and ASER Pakistan’s assessments have opened a new segue to foundational learning.

Qaiser Murad M&E Manager, VSO emphasized on the importance of ASER and the utility of the tools for vulnerable children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan especially refugees and host communities. Education expert, Baela Raza Jamil talked at length about learning poverty and the importance of foundational learning in Pakistan. She reiterated that ASER is a citizen led movement that empowers the peoples of the country and aids them with accountability mechanisms to amplify their agency.