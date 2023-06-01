Remembering music icon Basharat Ali Khan

Radio Pakistan was an undeclared academy for the followers and practitioners of music since the creation of Pakistan. Lahore Radio Station has been the foremost in this domain of art. As a child artist I was in awe when I watched singer Munawar Sultana sitting in the same studio singing live where I do my programme ‘Fun Aur Fankar’ live nowadays. I am talking of six decades ago. I distinctly remember her singing ‘Ravi Diyan Challan’, a song I have been looking for since long and just received it today from a dear friend Iftikhar Khan, a music lover. That made my day. Three generations have passed through the corridors and studios of Radio Stations and were established as icons of music; Ustad Barkat Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Fareeda Khanum, Tufail Niazi, Ijaz Hussain Hazarvi, Iqbal Bano, Ghulam Ali to name a few in light classical music. Music Composers like Ustad Niaz Hussain Shami, Tufail, Abdul Haq Qureshi and Kale Khan were on Radio Pakistan’s strength. After the creation of Central Production Unit in the premises of Radio Pakistan designed to produce music and feature programmes, music composers such as Ustad Nazar Hussain and later Mujahid Hussain were on Radio’s regular strength. A group of talented and masters in instrumentalists categories like Allah Rakha on Tabla, Tasaduq Shad on keyboard, Master Sadiq on Piano, Asghar-Muhammad Hussain etc. were hired on permanent basis. All of them have either died or have retired by now. The recent retirees are violinist Javed Iqbal and Tabla Player Ashfaq Hussain. Music directors of excellence used to be booked on monthly basis to compose tunes like Master Manzoor Hussain, Wazir Afzal, Bukhshi wazir, and alike. Music producers par excellence like Azam Khan, Khalid Asghar and Shehwar Haider worked there. Ustad Amanat Ali Khan made his debut as a Ghazal singer from this forum. His productions like Ghazals ‘Mausam Badla Rut Gadrai’ and ‘Honton Pei Kabhi Unke Mera Naam Hi Aye’ hit his popularity chart very high.

This lot was followed by at least two generations of musicians; singers, instrumentalists etc. The second generation included a sincere and hardworking vocalist namely Basharat Ali Khan son of Fayyaz Khan, a classical vocalist and teacher of his time. He died recently. He was cousin of music composer Mujahid Hussain who is the son of Ustad Nathu Khan, the renowned Sarangi Player. Basharat’s brother Imran Jafri, a classical singer and producer at a local TV channel. He has been a frequent visitor at Ustad Ghulam Shabbir Khan’s music academy where I also do my music practice. Basharat Khan therefore hails from Guwaliar Gharana of music. Basharat was Master Manzoor’s student disclosed his cousin Mujahid Hussain.

Basharat Ali Khan disclosed in a Podcast by host Tanvir Malik produced by Sarwat Tasaduq Ali Khan and Programmes Manager Saleem Bazmi for Radio Pakistan Lahore just a few weeks before his demise that he was given an opening by Ustad Ghulam Haider Khan in the functions held under the patronage of Classical Music Guild. He worked untiringly for this forum and became its Secretary General after the burning of period was over. This was a forum in which the audience comprised the vocalists, instrumentalists and music lovers who knew the intricacies of classical music, Ghazal Gaiki and rhythmic combinations. Most of this audience had already performed on this forum, so they appreciated all the finest elements of performances of the participants who appeared on the Stage. Basharat stated that newcomers like him initially were so nervous that their voices used to tremble in awe of the knowledgeable audience. This drawback used to disappear gradually as the confidence level improved. The famous Ghazal singing artists who had performed included Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Parvez Mehdi and Salamat Ali informed Basharat. Those who followed were Ghulam Abbas, Riaz-Imtiaz, Ali Raza, Inayat Abid and Basharat etc. Many Percussion Instrumentalists, Sitar Nawaz, Sarangi Players etc, also used to perform. Alas! with the departure of its active organizers this forum is not active any more.

In the first three decades after the creation of Pakistan getting approved by Radio Pakistan as a drama voice, music voice and announcer or as a broadcaster in general was an honour for an artist. The auditions were very robust in nature in those days. Basharat now moved to the next higher forum and was approved in the light classical music category. When he reached its higher A category he was put to test by famous Radio Station Director Saleem Gillani to perform Kheyal in the Jashn-e-Baharan function. It was a great test for Basharat as he was paired by another singer Jackson Gill and that he had just returned from Quetta after performing in a function there. He had only Raag Bindra Bini Sarang in his mind. He prepared it all night and his performance was hailed the following day. Saleem Gillani’s critics on Basharat’s promotion into A category were quieted. This was the story that came out from Basharat’s interview.

The other two forums from where anxious students of music learnt music were Pilot Hotel and Radio Pakistan’s canteen. The latter gathering used to be at around 3 p.m. where stalwarts like Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Master Manzoor Hussain, Ustad Ghulam Haider Khan and Ustad Ghulam Jaffar-Ustad Ghulam Shabbir Khan used to gather. The other junior artists used to surround them and eagerly learn from the discussions emanating from their seniors. Pilot Hotel near Data Darbar was once famous for Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s sittings. However, many artists like the ones mentioned in this discourse used to gather there and heated discussions on intricacies of music, the styles of ‘taans’ and ‘sargams’ by classical singers used to be discussed and criticized and appreciated there. Keen students used to learn a lot from this gathering. Basharat Khan was one of the keen leaners there. Basharat has travelled abroad with the groups of classical dancers like Nahid Siddiqui and Faseeh ur Rehman where he used to render classical Raags live during these dancers performances. His ghazals composed by Mujahid Hussain and Ustad Saleem Haider have been popular among music circles. Like many other artists he worked in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to earn his bread and butter as income from music was not enough his household expenditure. He retired from there a little while ago. May his soul rest in peace, Ameen!

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com