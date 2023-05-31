UET Mardan suspends assistant controller exams on charges of May 9 vandalism

Following allegations of his involvement in vandalism on May 9 in the district, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan suspended an assistant controller of examination (ACE).

The vice chancellor approved the suspension of ACE Muhammad Ismail’s services, according to a notification issued by the Registrar of UET Mardan, based on an investigation conducted by the Superintendent of Police.

The notification stated that the accused ACE had been charged under FIR No 833, dated May 9, under several sections, including 341, 324, 435, 427, 120B, 147, 148, 149, 7ATA, 143, 188, 500, 501, 337A(I), 337 F1 PPC, and 16-18MPO.

Furthermore, the notification stated that SP Investigation Mardan conveyed the official’s involvement in sabotage activities on May 9 in a letter numbered 1473/GB/Inv, dated May 26. It went on to say that the Syndicate would formally approve the official’s dismissal in accordance with the rules in place.