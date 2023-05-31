IG Punjab terms allegations of humiliation of women baseless

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and SSP Investigation Dr. Anoosh Masood while holding an emergency press conference at the Central Police Office said that the humiliation of women and violation of human rights through social media and the allegations leveled against the police and prison authorities are baseless and contrary to the facts, which are aimed at discrediting the national institutions at the international level. IG Punjab said that any post, picture or video posted by social media influencers regarding women in the last few days has nothing to do with the May 9 incident, all these posts happened in the past years. They are based on old incidents on which legal and departmental legal action has been taken against those responsible by taking immediate action. During the conference, IG Punjab also told the details of all the incidents and the police action taken on them by showing screenshots of old posts and videos on social media linked from May 9. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the police stations of Punjab have CCTV cameras inside, outside and lock-up which are monitored by 24-hour. Similarly there are around 150 cameras inside the jail. He said that no man has ever interrogated a woman except Lady Officers and full consideration has been given to the observance of human rights during the investigation. He said that even today there is a propaganda that the women who got bail have scars or wounds on their bodies, which is completely false. Shame on those who tell such lies about the institutions of their country and their women. There are lady constables, doctors and cameras in the jail, but not even a single woman has been violated in respect to basic human rights.

He said that if there is an incident of rape or humiliation of any woman, we will be responsible for it. IG Punjab said that we have responded to every propaganda from the Zil-e- Shah case till today and presented factual details to the public. He said that there are gynecologists and psychologists inside the jail. IG Punjab said how long will these people resort to lies, how long will they keep deleting their tweets. Addressing the Pakistanis abroad, IG Punjab said that the state of Pakistan is responsible and fully aware of its duties, we will ensure the protection of our institutions and monuments of national heritage and protection of human rights is also our priority. He said that we are ready to answer the questions and concerns of all the compatriots, especially the doctors, and if anyone thinks that the police or any other institution has destroyed their national heritage, then they need to correct themselves. He said that he is ready to answer every incident from Zil e Shah death to May 9.

About the arrests made in the context of May 9, IG Punjab said that the accused involved in the mischief at Jinnah House have been arrested after a comprehensive process of identity verification. Photographs, videos of the incident, safe city cameras, cameras of various agencies, CTD and special branch reports, identification from NADRA, geo-fencing of mobile phones, videos uploaded by the accused on social media, The arrests and identification of the miscreants have been carried out in the light of the photographs, the instructions given in the WhatsApp groups of the arrested accused and the facts that came to light during the investigation. IG Punjab said that all the elements involved in this conspiracy have been identified.

SSP Investigation Lahore Dr. Anoosh Chaudhry said that currently 13 of the women detained in Punjab are in Lahore while 2 are in Rawalpindi. Women who were made judicial review are being met according to the law, while other women are not being met due to legal procedures. He said that women are kept in a completely secure environment inside the jail where no man can go. All tweets are false and misleading. She said that I have met all the detained women including Khadija Shah, Khadija Shah has been given medicine for asthma and another woman has been given medicine for skin disease. Gynaecologists, Psychologists, Lady Health Workers are present in jail. Clothes for the detained women have been ordered from home. The tweets about inhumane treatment of women are in stark contrast to the facts, which do not contain an iota of truth. He said that there are 140 other women in the jail who are being provided with equal rights and facilities, action will be taken against the violators as per the law and no one will get any discount. He said that there are ambulances in the jail for medical emergency and if the need arises, they will be taken immediately for medical assistance.

IG Punjab while answering the questions of journalists said that responsible journalism is positive journalism. He said that an unsuccessful attempt is being made to create an international issue through misguided tweets, the aim of which is to humiliate national institutions, which will not be allowed to succeed in any case. He said that some accounts involved in misguided propaganda have been traced and sent to FIA against whom legal action is being taken. During the conference, IG Punjab also informed the media about the details of all the police operations and movements with the help of footage of Safe City cameras on May 9. He said that the judicial inquiry of the incident is also ready and the police will take all the evidence and go to the judicial commission.

IG Punjab for legal aid fund for constabulary facing false cases: The Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has established a legal aid fund for legal assistance in cases against on-duty police officers and personnel. IG Punjab said that the said legal fund would bring special relief to officers and employees who are victims of false cases and legal complications. In a special message released on social media, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and personnel sometimes fall victim to false cases and legal complications during duty. Similarly sometimes even when the government leadership, policy and officers change, the police force has to face false cases. Dr. Usman Anwar said that such incidents lead to displeasure in the force.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to promote 62 inspectors to the posts of DSP. On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the departmental promotion board for the promotion of inspectors was held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, in which the cases of 237 inspectors serving across Punjab were considered. Promotion Board after carefully reviewing all the documents, the members approved the promotion of 62 inspectors with excellent record and good reputation. Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated all the promoted officers and said that the departmental promotion is actually a reflection of increased professional responsibilities. IG Punjab said that the promoted inspectors should play their commanding role effectively in the light of field experience. DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, Deputy Secretary Regulation Saleem Sahib and Section Officer Police 3 Tahir Sahib participated in the promotion board meeting.