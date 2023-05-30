Imran Khan ‘put on ECL’ in £190m case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s name has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the light of the £190 million settlement case, a private TV channel claimed Monday. The former prime minister has been facing a slew of cases including the infamous £190 million settlement case related to the transfer of multi-million pounds from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), in which his wife Bushra Bibi is also an accused. The TV channel reported that Khan’s name has been put on the no-fly list as per the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, after the federal cabinet’s approval for the circular summary. It said that the decision to place the former first lady’s name on the ECL has been taken and the anti-graft watchdog will write to the Interior Ministry in this regard. It may be noted that the names of Khan and Bushra Bibi, along with over 600 PTI leaders and former assembly members had been added to the no-fly list as per the Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) orders for alleged involvement in the May 9 violence. However, the former premier, after being restricted from leaving the country thanked the government for doing so and said that he had no plans to travel abroad.