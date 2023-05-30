Journalist Sami Ibrahim returns home after six days

Sami Ibrahim’s family and the journalism community breathed a sigh of relief when he came home after being missing for a week.

The determined TV show host and ardent Imran Khan supporter Sami Ibrahim has reportedly moved back home. His account tweeted Alhamdulilah, which is Arabic for “praise be to Allah,” and a picture of him in a hospital bed is going viral online.

The Bol TV host has returned home, the journalist Siddique Jan reported, and he expressed the hope that Imran Riaz would return soon.

Sami Ibrahim was captured last week by unidentified individuals in the nation’s federal capital, according to his family’s police report.

According to reports, the family of a senior dissident journalist reported the abduction to the Aabpara Police Station. In the complaint, the complainant claimed that at around 9 o’clock, as Ibrahim was leaving his office and returning to his home, unidentified individuals in several vehicles stopped him near Sector G-6.

According to the report, the kidnappers took Sami with them after leaving the TV host’s driver alone. Three mobile phones and the family’s car keys, they claimed, were also taken by unidentified men.

Ibrahim was previously the target of a federal investigation because of his “anti-state” remarks. He was charged with violating several provisions of the infamous Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a 2016 law that was roundly denounced by organizations representing journalists and human rights.

Sami Ibrahim was additionally charged with spreading false information about state institutions, with the FIA claiming that the Bol News anchor made accusations that were overt attempts to incite mutiny among members of the armed forces.